Iron Age Sacrifice Site Found in Slovakia

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

BREZINA, SLOVAKIA—The Slovak Spectator reports that excavation near Trenčín Castle in eastern Slovakia revealed a moat that had been cut through a Celtic site dated to the Iron Age. Archaeologist Juraj Malec said 2,200-year-old ceramics, small bones, and pieces of glass and metal ingots were recovered. Two of the items were the heads of small figurines. “As it is a sacrificial place, all objects went through some kind of heat,” Malec said. Bodies were also likely burned at the site, added Tomás Michalík of Trenčín Museum. Researchers will continue to investigate the area surrounding the castle. To read about a cache of high-status artifacts uncovered outside Bratislava, go to "World Roundup: Slovakia."

