Early Anglo-Saxon Warlord’s Grave Unearthed

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

BERKSHIRE, ENGLAND—The Guardian reports that a sixth-century grave containing the remains of a man and an array of weapons, including a sword with a decorated wood and leather scabbard; bronze and glass vessels; dress fittings; and shears has been uncovered in southeastern England, at a site overlooking the River Thames at the borderland between the regions of Marlow and Maidenhead. “He is positioned deliberately to look over that territory,” said archaeologist Gabor Thomas of the University of Reading. Dubbed the Marlow Warlord, the man is thought to have stood about six feet tall with well-developed muscles capable of wielding the iron spears and sword placed in the grave. Considering his stature, strength, and wealth, Thomas said, the man may have been a tribal leader. To read about excavations at an Anglo-Saxon feasting hall, go to "The Kings of Kent."