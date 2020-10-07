search
Rock Art Discovered in Remote Cave in Thailand

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

BANGKOK, THAILAND—AFP reports that archaeologist Kanniga Premjai and her team of climbers have discovered rock art in one of the remote, unmapped caves in Sam Roi Yot National Park, which is located in the northern Malay Peninsula. Kanniga estimates the ochre drawings are between 2,000 and 3,000 years old. Noel Hidalgo Tan of Southeast Asia’s Regional Center for Archaeology and Fine Arts said the rock art was likely created by hunter-gatherers who had a camp in the mountains. Thailand’s oldest-known rock art, located further north, is between 5,000 and 11,000 years old, Kanniga added. To read about 44,000-year-old rock art on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, go to "Shock of the Old."

