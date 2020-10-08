search
Ancient Silver Coins Repatriated to Greece

Thursday, October 8, 2020

Greece Silver CoinATHENS, GREECE—Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports announced that three ancient Greek coins have been repatriated from Germany, according to a News GTP report. The silver coins, including a fifth-century B.C. stater from the site of Lindos on the island of Rhodes; a fifth-century B.C. octadrachm from Thrace; and a fourth-century B.C. stater from southern Greece’s city of Elis, were set to be auctioned in Munich when they were recovered. The coins are now being held at the Numismatic Museum of Athens. Last year, a tetradrachm minted in 136 B.C. and a tetradrachm of Ptolemy IV Philopator dated to the third century B.C. were repatriated from Zurich, Switzerland. Those coins are now held at the Archaeological Museum of Patras. To read about ancient artifacts recovered from the wreck of a ship that sank in 1802 en route to England, go to "Around the World: Greece."

Recent Issues


