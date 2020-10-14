Sarcophagus of 26th-Dynasty Priest Found in Upper Egypt

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

MINYA, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that a sarcophagus dated to the 26th Dynasty (688–525 B.C.) and a collection of ushabti statuettes were found in a 16-foot-deep shaft at the archaeological site of Al-Ghoreifa, which is located in Upper Egypt. Mostafa Waziri of the Supreme Council of Antiquities said the sarcophagus belonged to Djehuty Imhotep, a high priest of the god Djehuty who also held the position of supervisor of the thrones. Many communal tombs belonging to priests of the god Djehuty and other government officials have been found in the area, he added. Djehuty Imhotep was the son of Hersa Iset, whose sarcophagus was found there in 2018. The sarcophagus contained amulets and scarab figurines. Some of the amulets are heart-shaped, while others are shaped as the head of the goddess Hathor, and the four sons of the god Horus, Waziri explained. Another burial shaft, with a large chamber featuring three niches covered with stones, was also found. To read about a recently discovered painting of a leopard that adorned a sarcophagus lid 2,100 years ago, go to "Guardian Feline."