Possible 15th-Century Cemetery Uncovered in Scotland

Monday, October 26, 2020

SHETLAND, SCOTLAND—A possible medieval cemetery has been uncovered at a private residence on Mainland, the largest of the Shetland Islands, according to a report in The Herald. The homeowner was beginning to build a bike shed when he found a human skull under just ten inches of soil. Researchers from Historic Environment Scotland were called to the site, and they proceeded to discover the remains of 26 people ranging in age from one to 60, who appear to have been buried in family groups. Traces of four Pictish roundhouses and artifacts dated to the Iron Age were also recovered. “The archaeologists left with two van loads filled to the roof with ancient artifacts,” said homeowner Kristian Leith. Val Turner of the Shetland Amenity Trust said that archaeologists would like to return to the site to look for additional Pictish remains. To read about carvings of a warrior figure on Pictish monoliths unearthed in Scotland, go to "Warrior Stone."