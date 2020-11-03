search
Intact Amphora Recovered Off Croatia’s Coast

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

HVAR, CROATIA—Total Croatia News reports that a table jug for serving wine and a utensil for straining it were found in the Adriatic Sea, near Croatia’s Paklinski Islands and the entrance to the harbor city of Hvar. The pottery was exposed through the loss of sea grasses. Dated to between the third and fifth centuries, the inside of the wine jug had been coated with resin to make it water tight. “We also found a number of fragments of amphorae around,” said underwater archaeologist Tea Katunaric Kirjakov of the University of Split. Kirjakov said the researchers will continue to search the area for additional amphoras and shipwreck remains. To read about another find from Croatia, go to "The Venus of Vlakno."

