search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Neanderthal Baby Teeth Analyzed

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Neanderthal Milk TeethBOLOGNA, ITALY—According to a statement released by the University of Bologna, researchers analyzed three Neanderthal baby teeth that came from three different Neanderthal children who lived in northeastern Italy between 45,000 and 70,000 years ago. The examination of growth lines in the teeth and chemical analysis with a laser-mass spectrometer indicate that the children began to eat solid food at about five to six months of age. Alessia Nava of the University of Kent said that modern humans also introduce solid foods at about this age, when the infant’s growing brain begins to need more energy than that provided by milk alone. The study therefore suggests that modern human and Neanderthal newborns may have been of similar size and development at birth. The chemical analysis of the Neanderthal baby teeth also shows that the children spent most of their time in the same region, consuming local resources. For more research on Neanderthal breastfeeding, go to "World Roundup: Belgium."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Alcohol Through the Ages

Letter from Israel

Digs & Discoveries

Our Coastal Origins

Off the Grid

A Day by the Rhone

Painful Past

Miniature Masterpieces

Precision Instruments

Ship of Plenty

A Tale of Two Pipes

To Reach the Gods

Bronze Age Keepsakes

Honoring the Dead

Paleolithic Bedtime

Laurens' Last Stand

Piggy Playthings

What's in a Norse Name?

Around the World

Poison projectiles, Cortés’ Mexico City abode, Peruvian pelican fertilizer, and solving a Crusader mystery

Artifact

Turning over an old leaf

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America