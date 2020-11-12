search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Nazi Concentration Camp Found in Czech Republic

Thursday, November 12, 2020

Liberec Concentration CampLIBEREC, CZECH REPUBLIC—Radio Prague International reports that traces of the main building of a World War II–era concentration camp, including tin cups, dish fragments, brick floors, and foundations, have been uncovered in what is now the northern Czech Republic. The site is one of four Romani internment camps that had been built in the city of Liberec. Historical records indicate that at least 130 Romani people were held at this camp by the Nazis between 1941 and 1943, when they were transferred to larger death camps such as Ravensbrück, Buchenwald, and Auschwitz. Archaeologist Petr Brestovanský of the North Bohemian Museum said the building had been constructed with forced Romani labor. The camp later held French prisoners who were forced to work in a nearby quarry, he added. To read about the origins of the Romani, Europe's largest minority group, go to "World Roundup: India."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Alcohol Through the Ages

Letter from Israel

Digs & Discoveries

Our Coastal Origins

Off the Grid

A Day by the Rhone

Painful Past

Miniature Masterpieces

Precision Instruments

Ship of Plenty

A Tale of Two Pipes

To Reach the Gods

Bronze Age Keepsakes

Honoring the Dead

Paleolithic Bedtime

Laurens' Last Stand

Piggy Playthings

What's in a Norse Name?

Around the World

Poison projectiles, Cortés’ Mexico City abode, Peruvian pelican fertilizer, and solving a Crusader mystery

Artifact

Turning over an old leaf

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America