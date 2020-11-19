search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Sixteenth-Century Skeleton Found in Lithuanian Lake

Thursday, November 19, 2020

KLAIPĖDA, LITHUANIA—Live Science reports that a man’s remains were found under a layer of sand and silt at the bottom of Lake Asveja, which is located in eastern Lithuania, during work to reconstruct a bridge. Archaeologist Elena Pranckėnaitė of Klaipėda University said the man is thought to have died in the sixteenth century, and that currents deposited the sediments on his remains over time. An iron sword and two knives with wooden handles found with the skeleton suggest that the man had been a soldier, she added. Pranckėnaitė and her team members also recovered his leather boots with spurs and a leather belt with a buckle. An earlier survey of the area showed that a bridge stood in the same place during the time that the man lived. “For now, we assume that those discovered human remains could be linked with the former bridge leading to Dubingiai castle, which was situated on the hilltop on the shore of Asveja Lake,” Pranckėnaitė explained. The remains and artifacts are being conserved at the National Museum of Lithuania. To read about analysis of remains of Napoleon's soldiers recovered from Vilnius, Lithuania, go to "The Grand Army Diet."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Alcohol Through the Ages

Letter from Israel

Digs & Discoveries

Our Coastal Origins

Off the Grid

A Day by the Rhone

Painful Past

Miniature Masterpieces

Precision Instruments

Ship of Plenty

A Tale of Two Pipes

To Reach the Gods

Bronze Age Keepsakes

Honoring the Dead

Paleolithic Bedtime

Laurens' Last Stand

Piggy Playthings

What's in a Norse Name?

Around the World

Poison projectiles, Cortés’ Mexico City abode, Peruvian pelican fertilizer, and solving a Crusader mystery

Artifact

Turning over an old leaf

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America