Bronze Age Burials Unearthed in the East of England

Friday, November 20, 2020

SOHAM, ENGLAND—The Ely Standard reports that two Bronze Age graves were found in the East of England during the archaeological investigation of land slated for construction. One of the graves held the remains of an elderly woman whose shoulder showed signs of arthritis and had lost most of her teeth. The other burial held the remains of a middle-aged man who likely suffered back pain. Project manager David Ingham said that radiocarbon dating will be conducted to confirm the age of the bones. Other finds on the property date back to the Iron Age. “No trace was found of any Iron Age houses, though the remains of two timber structures were identified, which could have been small granaries,” he added. Other materials recovered during the investigation include Anglo-Saxon pits and Roman ditches. “The identified remains may have formed part of a much wider landscape in which people and animals moved from pasture to pasture over relatively large distances,” Ingham explained. To read about archaeological remains spanning 6,000 years that were unearthed during A14 roadway construction in Cambridgeshire, go to "Letter from England: Building a Road Through History."