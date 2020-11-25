search
Looted Ancient Egyptian Carving Repatriated

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK—A looted limestone relief dated to between 712 and 332 B.C. has been handed over to the Egyptian consulate in New York, according to an Ahram Online report. Shaaban Abdel-Gawad of the Antiquities Restitution Department said the tablet, which was spotted for sale on the internet by Egypt’s Antiquities Repatriation Department, is thought to have been illegally excavated and smuggled out of the country in 2019 with forged export documents. The relief depicts a man named Padi-Sena with the two gods Horus and Hathor. To read about an ancient African capital on the Nile, go to "A Nubian Kingdom Rises."

