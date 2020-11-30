search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Roman Legion’s Headquarters Found in Serbia

Monday, November 30, 2020

KOSTOLAC, SERBIA—Reuters reports that the headquarters of the VII Claudia Legion has been discovered in a farmer’s field in eastern Serbia, near what had been the Roman provincial capital of Viminacium. The Roman legion was active between the second and fifth centuries A.D. Archaeologist Miomir Korać said more than 100 such headquarters are recorded in historical documents, but most of them are now covered by modern cities. This principium had 40 rooms with heated walls, a treasury, a shrine, parade grounds, and a fountain, he added. Some 120 silver coins, thought to have been left behind during an invasion or natural disaster, were uncovered in one of the rooms. “The distribution of coins from a corner to the door…suggests they [the coins] spilled while someone was fleeing,” said archaeologist Nemanja Mrdjic. To read about a ship and dugout longboat discovered in a strip mine near Viminacium, go to "Roman River Cruiser."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Alcohol Through the Ages

In the Reign of the Sun Kings

Letter from Israel

Digs & Discoveries

Our Coastal Origins

Off the Grid

A Day by the Rhone

Painful Past

Miniature Masterpieces

Precision Instruments

Ship of Plenty

A Tale of Two Pipes

To Reach the Gods

Bronze Age Keepsakes

Honoring the Dead

Paleolithic Bedtime

Laurens' Last Stand

Piggy Playthings

What's in a Norse Name?

Around the World

Poison projectiles, Cortés’ Mexico City abode, Peruvian pelican fertilizer, and solving a Crusader mystery

Artifact

Turning over an old leaf

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America