Researchers Examine Bones from Beach Burial in Scotland

BRIDGE OF DON, SCOTLAND—The Scotsman reports that a casket holding skeletal remains found on a beach in northeastern Scotland has been examined by archaeologist Bruce Mann of the Aberdeenshire Council Archaeology Service and his colleagues. The burial is thought to date to sometime between the seventeenth and early nineteenth centuries. No other burials or traces of a settlement have been found in the area. “The initial thought was that the burial was of a shipwreck victim who was buried close to where they came ashore,” Mann said. “It was then a big surprise when it was established that it was a woman.” The remains will eventually be reburied in a cemetery in Aberdeen. To read about a recent reexamination of the Maeshowe passage grave, go to "Around the World: Scotland."