search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Three Settlements Unearthed in Southern Bulgaria

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

RADNEVO, BULGARIA—Archaeology in Bulgaria reports that an early Thracian settlement dated to about 1000 B.C., a Roman town dated to about A.D. 200 to 400, and a settlement occupied from the early Byzantine through the medieval periods were uncovered in southern Bulgaria on land slated for coal mining. Dwellings, industrial buildings, figurines, pottery, spindle whorls, loom weights, millstones, stone tools, and human remains buried in ritual pits were found at the site of the early Thracian settlement. A bronze statue depicting the goddess Athena was uncovered on the edges of the Roman town, in addition to coins, pottery, and bricks. At the third site, researchers uncovered two Byzantine coins, fragments of bronze and glass bracelets, an iron spur, iron arrow tips, small knives, an iron fishing hook, spindle whorls, candlesticks, pottery, 12 dwellings, 14 pits, two kilns, and one hearth. Artifacts from these excavations will be housed at Radnevo’s Maritsa East Museum of Archaeology. To read about an oil vessel recovered from the grave of a Thracian man, go to "Bath Buddy."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Alcohol Through the Ages

In the Reign of the Sun Kings

Letter from Israel

Digs & Discoveries

Our Coastal Origins

Off the Grid

A Day by the Rhone

Painful Past

Miniature Masterpieces

Precision Instruments

Ship of Plenty

A Tale of Two Pipes

To Reach the Gods

Bronze Age Keepsakes

Honoring the Dead

Paleolithic Bedtime

Laurens' Last Stand

Piggy Playthings

What's in a Norse Name?

Around the World

Poison projectiles, Cortés’ Mexico City abode, Peruvian pelican fertilizer, and solving a Crusader mystery

Artifact

Turning over an old leaf

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America