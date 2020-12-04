search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Square Structure Detected Under Monte Albán’s Main Plaza

Friday, December 4, 2020

Mexico Monte AlbanNORMAN, OKLAHOMA—The Norman Transcript reports that traces of a square-shaped building have been detected under the Main Plaza at Monte Albán with the use of ground-penetrating radar, electrical resistance, and gradiometery, by a team of University of Oklahoma researchers. A Zapotec site in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca, Monte Albán was established around 500 B.C. and collapsed around A.D. 850. The plaza was in use for about 1,000 years before the collapse. Each side of the newly detected structure measures about 60 feet long, and more than three feet thick. Similar buildings found at the site are thought to have been used for religious practices, according to team member Marc Levine. Continuing analysis of the data collected with remote-sensing technology could reveal if the building was equipped with the same styles of stairways, columns, tunnels, and offerings, he explained. To read about private rituals among Zapotec elites, go to "Zapotec Power Rites."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020

Letter from Woodhenge

Digs & Discoveries

Reading, Writing, and Algorithms

Face Off

Formatting Bronze Age Tablets

Cat's Eye View

The Bone Collector

Who Is That Masked God?

Persian Steel

Head Space

Offerings at Sea

Bathing With the Toad Goddess

Off the Grid

Around the World

Peopling the Caribbean, Scythian warrior couple, dogs of the First Nations, and a stonemason’s inside joke

Artifact

Praying inside the box

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America