Roman Settlement, Unusual Burial Unearthed in England

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

HERTFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND—Investigations ahead of construction work at the town of Bishop’s Stortford in southern England uncovered a skeleton that was found sitting in a four-foot-deep pit with legs outstretched, according to a BBC News report. Louise Moan of Oxford Archaeology East said analysis of the bones will be needed to determine their age. “Could he have fallen in or was he put there and the pit was backfilled, or was he considered from some reason deviant, and they deliberately left him like that?” she asked. Moan and her colleagues also found a possible Roman army supply post and settlement at Grange Paddocks, where a Roman road once crossed the River Stort. More than 1,000 coins, brooches, needles, and knives dated to between the first and fourth centuries A.D. were recovered. To read about a Romano-British settlement on the western edge of the Roman Empire, go to "Where's the Beef?"