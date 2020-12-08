search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Roman Settlement, Unusual Burial Unearthed in England

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

England Pit BurialHERTFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND—Investigations ahead of construction work at the town of Bishop’s Stortford in southern England uncovered a skeleton that was found sitting in a four-foot-deep pit with legs outstretched, according to a BBC News report. Louise Moan of Oxford Archaeology East said analysis of the bones will be needed to determine their age. “Could he have fallen in or was he put there and the pit was backfilled, or was he considered from some reason deviant, and they deliberately left him like that?” she asked. Moan and her colleagues also found a possible Roman army supply post and settlement at Grange Paddocks, where a Roman road once crossed the River Stort. More than 1,000 coins, brooches, needles, and knives dated to between the first and fourth centuries A.D. were recovered. To read about a Romano-British settlement on the western edge of the Roman Empire, go to "Where's the Beef?"

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020

Letter from Woodhenge

Digs & Discoveries

Reading, Writing, and Algorithms

Face Off

Formatting Bronze Age Tablets

Cat's Eye View

The Bone Collector

Who Is That Masked God?

Persian Steel

Head Space

Offerings at Sea

Bathing With the Toad Goddess

Off the Grid

Around the World

Peopling the Caribbean, Scythian warrior couple, dogs of the First Nations, and a stonemason’s inside joke

Artifact

Praying inside the box

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2020 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America