Archaeology Magazine

Roman-Style Mosaic in England Dated to 5th Century A.D.

Friday, December 11, 2020

England Villa MosaicGLOUCESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND—CNN reports that the mosaic floor in room 28 of southwest England’s Chedworth Roman Villa has been radiocarbon dated to the mid-fifth century A.D. Ceramic analysis also supports this late date, according to archaeologist Martin Papworth of England’s National Trust. The mosaic is, however, of poorer quality than those found in the villa’s fourth-century rooms. Scholars had believed that the villa was abandoned and the local population was forced to turn to subsistence farming for survival when Roman rule ended in Britain. But Papworth explained that the construction of this poorer quality mosaic in the fifth century suggests that the economic decline had been more gradual than had been previously thought. Further investigation of other villas in the region could reveal if they were also inhabited and refurbished in the Roman style in the fifth century. To read about a Roman villa in northern Italy that was rediscovered nearly 100 years after it was first partially excavated, go to "Missing Mosaics."

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020

Letter from Woodhenge

Digs & Discoveries

Reading, Writing, and Algorithms

Face Off

Formatting Bronze Age Tablets

Cat's Eye View

The Bone Collector

Who Is That Masked God?

Persian Steel

Head Space

Offerings at Sea

Bathing With the Toad Goddess

Off the Grid

Around the World

Peopling the Caribbean, Scythian warrior couple, dogs of the First Nations, and a stonemason’s inside joke

Artifact

Praying inside the box

Recent Issues


