Unusual Statue Unearthed in Southern Mexico

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO—The Associated Press reports that a stone statue of a woman was unearthed in the region of Huasteca, which is located along southern Mexico’s Gulf Coast, by farmers who reported their discovery to National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) officials. Thought to have been carved between 1450 and 1521, the carving depicts a woman with an open mouth and wide eyes wearing an elaborate hairpiece. INAH archaeologist María Eugenia Maldonado Vite said the image may be a fusion of the goddesses of the Huastec people and women of high political or social status. No archaeological sites are known to exist in the area where the sculpture was found, so scholars think it may have been moved from its original location. To read about the remains of two historic residences that were recently uncovered in Mexico City, go to "Around the World: Mexico."