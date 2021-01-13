search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Sultan’s Grave Discovered in Eastern Turkey

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Turkey Seljuk GraveDIYARBAKIR, TURKEY—The Anadolu Agency reports that the grave of Kilij Arslan I, a Seljuk sultan who reigned from A.D. 1092 to 1107, was discovered during investigations ahead of construction work in eastern Turkey by a team of researchers from Dicle University. The team members also found the grave of the sultan’s daughter, Saide Hatun. To read about an Iron Age kingdom in southern Turkey, go to "Luwian Royal Inscription," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2020.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020

Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade

Return to the River

Letter from Woodhenge

Digs & Discoveries

Reading, Writing, and Algorithms

Face Off

Formatting Bronze Age Tablets

Cat's Eye View

The Bone Collector

Who Is That Masked God?

Persian Steel

Head Space

Offerings at Sea

Bathing With the Toad Goddess

Off the Grid

Around the World

Peopling the Caribbean, Scythian warrior couple, dogs of the First Nations, and a stonemason’s inside joke

Artifact

Praying inside the box

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America