A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Sultan’s Grave Discovered in Eastern Turkey
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
DIYARBAKIR, TURKEY—The Anadolu Agency reports that the grave of Kilij Arslan I, a Seljuk sultan who reigned from A.D. 1092 to 1107, was discovered during investigations ahead of construction work in eastern Turkey by a team of researchers from Dicle University. The team members also found the grave of the sultan’s daughter, Saide Hatun. To read about an Iron Age kingdom in southern Turkey, go to "Luwian Royal Inscription," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2020.
