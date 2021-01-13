Sultan’s Grave Discovered in Eastern Turkey

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

DIYARBAKIR, TURKEY—The Anadolu Agency reports that the grave of Kilij Arslan I, a Seljuk sultan who reigned from A.D. 1092 to 1107, was discovered during investigations ahead of construction work in eastern Turkey by a team of researchers from Dicle University. The team members also found the grave of the sultan’s daughter, Saide Hatun. To read about an Iron Age kingdom in southern Turkey, go to "Luwian Royal Inscription," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2020.