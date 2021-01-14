search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Scientists Examine China’s Meipu Teeth

Thursday, January 14, 2021

China Meipu TeethBURGOS, SPAIN—According to a statement released by Spain’s National Center for the Investigation of Human Evolution (CENIEH), researchers María Martinón-Torres, José María Bermúdez de Castro, and their colleagues at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology in Beijing examined the Meipu teeth, which were discovered in southern China in the 1970s, with computerized axial microtomography and other high-tech tools. The teeth have been dated to China’s Early Pleistocene period, between 780,000 and 990,000 years ago, and are different from the teeth of Homo erectus, thought to have been the dominant species in Asia between 300,000 and 500,000 years ago. Castro suggests the Meipu teeth, which lack the deep wrinkles found in the dentin of Homo erectus teeth, represent the remains of a species that migrated out of Africa and lived in Asia before the appearance of Homo erectus. The shape of the Meipu teeth, Martinón-Torres added, are more similar to that of Homo ergaster, and the 1.8 million-year-old fossils recovered at the Dmanisi site in the Republic of Georgia—the oldest hominin remains unearthed outside of Africa to date. For more on hominins in China, go to "An Opportunity for Early Humans in China."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020

Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade

Return to the River

Letter from Woodhenge

Digs & Discoveries

Reading, Writing, and Algorithms

Face Off

Formatting Bronze Age Tablets

Cat's Eye View

The Bone Collector

Who Is That Masked God?

Persian Steel

Head Space

Offerings at Sea

Bathing With the Toad Goddess

Off the Grid

Around the World

Peopling the Caribbean, Scythian warrior couple, dogs of the First Nations, and a stonemason’s inside joke

Artifact

Praying inside the box

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America