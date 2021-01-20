search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

COVID-19 Delays Excavation of Endangered Orkney Island Site

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

ORKNEY, SCOTLAND—According to a report in The Scotsman, archaeologists Julie Bond and Stephen Dockrill of Bradford University are concerned that excavation delays caused by the pandemic will result in the significant loss of archaeological information at the 5,500-year-old Knowe of Swandro, which is located on the coast of the island of Rousay. “Every year we are getting big erosion events with storm surges coming into the site and taking material away,” Dockrill said. “The other thing is that the daily tide is coming in and out and every time archaeological material is going into solution.” Bond and Dockrill are particularly concerned about a Neolithic chambered tomb that rests under a large Iron Age roundhouse dated to between 800 and 400 B.C. Large metal blades and evidence of feasting and wine drinking were recovered from the structure. “The roundhouse is showing up a very different sequence to what we’re seeing elsewhere and it would significantly add to our understanding of the Iron Age,” Dockrill added. To read about a VIking hall discovered on Rousay, go to "Skoal!"

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020

Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade

Return to the River

Letter from Woodhenge

Digs & Discoveries

Reading, Writing, and Algorithms

Face Off

Formatting Bronze Age Tablets

Cat's Eye View

The Bone Collector

Who Is That Masked God?

Persian Steel

Head Space

Offerings at Sea

Bathing With the Toad Goddess

Off the Grid

Around the World

Peopling the Caribbean, Scythian warrior couple, dogs of the First Nations, and a stonemason’s inside joke

Artifact

Praying inside the box

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America