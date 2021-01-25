search
Fort, Church, and Temple Remains Uncovered in Southern Egypt

Monday, January 25, 2021

Egypt Shiha FortASWAN, EGYPT—Egypt Today reports that researchers from Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities have discovered traces of a temple dated to the Ptolemaic dynasty, a Roman fort, and part of a Coptic-period Christian church at the Shiha Fort site in southern Egypt. The remains of the temple include part of a sandstone panel engraved with the image of the temple entrance and the figure of a Roman emperor standing next to an altar, and blocks of sandstone engraved with images of palm fronds. Pottery and a section of a red brick vault dated to the Coptic period were also uncovered. The church was surrounded by a mudbrick wall. Four rooms on the church’s northern side, a hall, a staircase, and kilns were also found. To read about a prayer written on a Coptic papyrus discovered at Lisht, go to "Divine Invitation."

Recent Issues


