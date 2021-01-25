Fort, Church, and Temple Remains Uncovered in Southern Egypt

Monday, January 25, 2021

ASWAN, EGYPT—Egypt Today reports that researchers from Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities have discovered traces of a temple dated to the Ptolemaic dynasty, a Roman fort, and part of a Coptic-period Christian church at the Shiha Fort site in southern Egypt. The remains of the temple include part of a sandstone panel engraved with the image of the temple entrance and the figure of a Roman emperor standing next to an altar, and blocks of sandstone engraved with images of palm fronds. Pottery and a section of a red brick vault dated to the Coptic period were also uncovered. The church was surrounded by a mudbrick wall. Four rooms on the church’s northern side, a hall, a staircase, and kilns were also found. To read about a prayer written on a Coptic papyrus discovered at Lisht, go to "Divine Invitation."