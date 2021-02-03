search
Three Byzantine Gold Coins Discovered in Bulgaria

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

LOM, BULGARIA—Archaeology in Bulgaria reports that three gold coins have been discovered in northwestern Bulgaria, at the site of the ancient city of Almus on the Danube River. The coins were minted during the reign of Emperor Michael VII Ducas, who gained control of the Byzantine Empire in A.D. 1071 after Emperor Romanus IV Diogenes was captured by the Seljuk Turks at the Battle of Manzikert. Michael VII Ducas was nicknamed “Parapinakes,” which translates to “minus a quarter,” because Byzantine coins lost value during his rule. He was deposed in 1078 and became bishop of Ephesus. For more on Byzantine Bulgaria, go to "Iconic Discovery."

Recent Issues


