search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Repurposed Medieval Shipwreck Unearthed in Estonia

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

TALLINN, ESTONIA—ERR News reports that part of a medieval ship’s hull has been unearthed in Tallinn, Estonia, which is located on the coast of the Baltic Sea. Priit Lätti of the Estonian Maritime Museum said timber, sails, ropes, and metal from old ships would have been repurposed. “In a situation where both ships and dock structures were made of wood, fire was among the chief concerns,” Lätti added. “We know that ships that caught fire were towed out of the harbor to keep the fire from spreading and allowed to drift onto the beach.” All usable timber from this ship had been sawed off just above the waterline, Lätti explained. What was left was probably used as landfill. To read about a genetic study that included 41 skeletons from ship burials unearthed in Estonia, go to "Largest Viking DNA Study," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2020.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020

Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade

Return to the River

Letter from Woodhenge

Digs & Discoveries

Reading, Writing, and Algorithms

Face Off

Formatting Bronze Age Tablets

Cat's Eye View

The Bone Collector

Who Is That Masked God?

Persian Steel

Head Space

Offerings at Sea

Bathing With the Toad Goddess

Off the Grid

Around the World

Peopling the Caribbean, Scythian warrior couple, dogs of the First Nations, and a stonemason’s inside joke

Artifact

Praying inside the box

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America