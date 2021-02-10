search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

New Study Re-Dates Ancient Human Teeth from China

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

China Teeth Yangjiapo CaveNANJING, CHINA—Science X Network reports that an international team of researchers, including scientists from Nanjing University, Fudan University, the Australian Museum Research Institute, and National Taiwan University, has analyzed human teeth recovered from five caves in southern China and found them to be approximately 16,000 years old. This date was obtained through carbon-14 dating of the teeth and charcoal found near them. Previous research, which focused on dating sediments and flowstone near the teeth, and not the teeth themselves, suggested they were 120,000 years old. Mitochondrial DNA obtained from the teeth confirmed they belonged to modern humans, and are related to people living today in Tibet and Burma. The researchers noted that the older date for the modern human teeth conflicted with other evidence that modern humans first migrated out of Africa approximately 65,000 to 45,000 years ago. To read about 80,000-year-old teeth of Homo sapiens found in China, go to "An Opportunity for Early Humans in China."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020

Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade

Return to the River

Letter from Woodhenge

Digs & Discoveries

Reading, Writing, and Algorithms

Face Off

Formatting Bronze Age Tablets

Cat's Eye View

The Bone Collector

Who Is That Masked God?

Persian Steel

Head Space

Offerings at Sea

Bathing With the Toad Goddess

Off the Grid

Around the World

Peopling the Caribbean, Scythian warrior couple, dogs of the First Nations, and a stonemason’s inside joke

Artifact

Praying inside the box

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America