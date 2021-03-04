search
Ottoman-Era Bath and Byzantine Doorway Found in Greece

Thursday, March 4, 2021

Mytilene Castle BathMYTILENE, GREECE—According to a statement released by Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports, restoration work and surveys at the site of the medieval castle of Mytilene, which is located on the island of Lesbos, revealed a sixteenth-century A.D. bath complex complete with incinerators and vaulted hot, warm, and cold rooms, and a fortified doorway that may have been part of the Byzantine settlement of Melanoudi. The ten-foot-tall door, constructed with nine slabs of local grey marble, was buried in layers of ash from heating the later Ottoman bath. Holes in the lintel suggest it had a wooden door. Pottery and bronze coins dated to the sixth and seventh centuries A.D. were also recovered. To read about healing sanctuaries in ancient Greece, go to "To Reach the Gods."

