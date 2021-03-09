Archaeology Magazine

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

HRADEC KRÁLOVÉ, CZECH REPUBLIC—Expats CZ reports that six graves dated to the fifth century A.D. have been found in the East Bohemia region of the Czech Republic. One of the graves was intact, according to archaeologist Pavel Horník of the Museum of Eastern Bohemia, while the others had been looted shortly after the burials took place. The intact grave contained the remains of a woman who was between 35 and 50 years old at the time of her death. Helena Březinová of the Czech Academy of Sciences said that four silver and gold clasps inlaid with semi-precious stones in the burial held traces of cloth, leather, and fur, suggesting the woman had been wrapped in a garment. The woman also wore a headdress decorated with gold. A short sword, knives, glass and amber beads, metal belt components, decorative shoe fittings, and combs carved from antler were recovered from the looted graves, along with a pottery vessel bearing residues of cooked meat. Milada Hylmarová of Masaryk University found evidence of arthritis, cancer, tooth decay, and possible signs of a stroke on the bones. DNA analysis could reveal if any of the people buried in the cemetery were related to each other. To read about a Neolithic well discovered in East Bohemia, go to "Around the World: Czech Republic."