search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Fifth-Century A.D. Cemetery Uncovered in Czech Republic

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

HRADEC KRÁLOVÉ, CZECH REPUBLIC—Expats CZ reports that six graves dated to the fifth century A.D. have been found in the East Bohemia region of the Czech Republic. One of the graves was intact, according to archaeologist Pavel Horník of the Museum of Eastern Bohemia, while the others had been looted shortly after the burials took place. The intact grave contained the remains of a woman who was between 35 and 50 years old at the time of her death. Helena Březinová of the Czech Academy of Sciences said that four silver and gold clasps inlaid with semi-precious stones in the burial held traces of cloth, leather, and fur, suggesting the woman had been wrapped in a garment. The woman also wore a headdress decorated with gold. A short sword, knives, glass and amber beads, metal belt components, decorative shoe fittings, and combs carved from antler were recovered from the looted graves, along with a pottery vessel bearing residues of cooked meat. Milada Hylmarová of Masaryk University found evidence of arthritis, cancer, tooth decay, and possible signs of a stroke on the bones. DNA analysis could reveal if any of the people buried in the cemetery were related to each other. To read about a Neolithic well discovered in East Bohemia, go to "Around the World: Czech Republic."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Amazing True Story of Nathan Harrison

Letter from Chihuahua

Digs & Discoveries

An Enduring Design

The Mummies Return

A Dutiful Roman Soldier

In Full Plume

Joust Like a King

Temple of Heaven

Lady Killer

More Vesuvius Victims

Flower Child

Tyrrhenian Traders

Off the Grid

Around the World

Neanderthal burial practices, Mexican marigold, Levantine bananas, and defending a Phoenician colony

Artifact

Ancient athletic accoutrements

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America