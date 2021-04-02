search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Roman Imperial Reception Room Identified in Bulgaria

Friday, April 2, 2021

SOFIA, BULGARIA—Fourteen types of marble thought to have been used as decorations in a grand hall, or aula, have been unearthed in an area of public buildings at the site of Ulpia Oescus in northern Bulgaria, according to an Archaeology in Bulgaria report. The room is thought to have been built to welcome Emperor Constantine I to the Roman colony in A.D. 328 for the opening of a monumental bridge crossing the nearby Danube River. The pieces of marble suggest that the room was adorned with finely carved columns of striped calcite, and wall encasings made of red jasper—a decoration reserved for imperial residences, temples, and places where emperors were received. The excavation team also found traces of brick pillars and underfloor heating in the grand hall. For more on Roman archaeology in Bulgaria, go to "A Dutiful Roman Soldier."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Amazing True Story of Nathan Harrison

The Visigoths' Imperial Ambitions

Letter from Chihuahua

Digs & Discoveries

An Enduring Design

The Mummies Return

A Dutiful Roman Soldier

In Full Plume

Joust Like a King

Temple of Heaven

Lady Killer

More Vesuvius Victims

Flower Child

Tyrrhenian Traders

Off the Grid

Around the World

Neanderthal burial practices, Mexican marigold, Levantine bananas, and defending a Phoenician colony

Artifact

Ancient athletic accoutrements

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America