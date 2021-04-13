Ancient Necropolis Unearthed on Island of Corsica

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

ÎLE-ROUSSE, CORSICA—According to an RFI report, a necropolis made up of more than 40 tombs dated from the third to the sixth centuries A.D. have been found on the western coast of Corsica. Researchers from the French National Institute of Preventive Archaeological Research said that the remains of adults and children were found in large amphoras that had transported wine, olive oil, and other products from Carthage, in what is now Tunisia, to the island. Such jars were usually used to bury children, the researchers explained. Some of the remains had been placed in pits dug into the rock, and some were covered with Roman terracotta tiles. The necropolis confirms that the area was inhabited long before the current village at the site was founded in the mid-eighteenth century. Construction at that time damaged many of the graves, the researchers said. A funeral complex may be located nearby, they added. To read about an Etruscan burial excavated on Corsica, go to "A Funeral Fit for Etruscans."