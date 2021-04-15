search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Unusual Roman Villa Uncovered in Northern England

Thursday, April 15, 2021

England Roman VillaNORTH YORKSHIRE, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that a large villa complex with its own bathhouse has been discovered at a construction site in northern England. Keith Emerick of Historic England said the house, which has a circular central room flanked by additional rooms, is the first of its kind to be found in Britain. The house may have been modified for religious use, he added. The plans for the new construction project have been modified to conserve the ancient structure beneath an open space. To read about how residents of a villa in Gloucestershire embraced aspects of Roman living even after the end of Roman rule of Britain, go to "After the Fall."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Ancient Tax Time

Letter from Australia

Digs & Discoveries

You Are How You Cook

After the Fall

Consider the Craniums

Ship of Ivory

Money Talks

Heads of the Family

Mistaken Identity

Beast Masters

Swan Songs

A Welsh Ancestor

Artemis, Apollo, and Friends

A Twin Burial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Chumash currency, resisting the Russians in Alaska, conversing with Osiris, and an Aztec golden eagle

Artifact

In tune with the times

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America