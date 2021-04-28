A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Byzantine-Era Mosaic Discovered in Central Israel
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
YAVNE, ISRAEL—According to a CNN report, a mosaic dated to between A.D. 300 and 400 has been unearthed at Tel Yavne, which is located in central Israel. The multicolored, rectangular floor features geometric motifs surrounded by a black frame. “It’s the first time in Yavne that they found a colored mosaic floor,” said Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologist Elie Haddad. Several coins were found under the floor, which is thought to be part of a home situated near an industrial area. Wine presses and a warehouse were also uncovered. To read about other Byzantine mosaics unearthed in Israel, go to "Gods of the Galilee."
Advertisement
Chumash currency, resisting the Russians in Alaska, conversing with Osiris, and an Aztec golden eagle
In tune with the times
Advertisement
Advertisement