Byzantine-Era Mosaic Discovered in Central Israel

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

YAVNE, ISRAEL—According to a CNN report, a mosaic dated to between A.D. 300 and 400 has been unearthed at Tel Yavne, which is located in central Israel. The multicolored, rectangular floor features geometric motifs surrounded by a black frame. “It’s the first time in Yavne that they found a colored mosaic floor,” said Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologist Elie Haddad. Several coins were found under the floor, which is thought to be part of a home situated near an industrial area. Wine presses and a warehouse were also uncovered. To read about other Byzantine mosaics unearthed in Israel, go to "Gods of the Galilee."