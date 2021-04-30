Bronze Age Cache Discovered in Sweden

Friday, April 30, 2021

ALINGSAS, SWEDEN—The AFP reports that more than 50 Bronze Age artifacts were discovered in western Sweden by Tomas Karlsson, an orienteering enthusiast. The 2,500-year-old cache of bronze items includes necklaces, chains, needles, and eyelets used to decorate and construct clothing. Johan Ling of the University of Gothenburg said the objects may have belonged to high-status women. The items were reportedly lying on the surface of the ground by some boulders, and may have been dug up by animals. To read about the Vikings of Sweden, go to "Hoards of the Vikings."