Marble Head of Augustus Unearthed in Southern Italy

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Italy Augustus HeadISERNIA, ITALY—ArtNews reports that a marble head of the Roman emperor Augustus (r. 27 B.C.–A.D. 14) was unearthed in southern Italy’s region of Molise by a team of researchers led by archaeologist Francesca Giancola. The team members were excavating the walls of the town of Isernia, which are located on the Via Occidentale, when they uncovered the sculpture. Giancola noted that the nose of the carving has been damaged. To read about taxation under Augustus, go to "Ancient Tax Time: Filling the Coffers."

