Hunters’ Stone Corrals Spotted in South Africa

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA—According to a Phys.org report, researchers from the University of Johannesburg spotted several desert kites during recent lidar surveys in South Africa. Constructed by hunter-gatherers some 2,000 years ago, the stone walls of the kites gradually narrowed to maneuver wild pigs, deer, and cattle into confined spaces, where they could be easily killed with basic weapons. Some of the kites were close to each other and may have been designed in response to the migratory patterns of different animals. The researchers also noted that the kites were all built close to water sources, and situated so that the hunters would have driven the animals downhill toward the corrals. To read about poison-tipped bone points recovered from Blombos Cave, go to "Around the World: South Africa."