Sassanid-Era Tables and Chairs Unearthed in Iran

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

TEHRAN, IRAN—According to a Tehran Times report, tables and chairs carved from gypsum have been unearthed at the site of a Zoroastrian fire temple in central Iran by a team of researchers from the University of Isfahan and the University of Tehran. The furniture is thought to have been crafted in the Sassanid era, from A.D. 224 to 651, for use in rituals. To read more about the archaeology of Iran, go to "Persian Steel."

