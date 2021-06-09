search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Shackled Roman-Era Skeleton Unearthed in England

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

England Roman ShacklesLONDON, ENGLAND—According to a CNN report, construction workers in central England discovered the skeletal remains of a man with iron fetters around his ankles. The bones have been radiocarbon dated to between A.D. 226 and 427. “We do know that the Roman Empire relied quite heavily on slave labor,” said osteologist Chris Chinnock of the Museum of London Archaeology. Chinnock and his colleagues suspect that this man, who was found on his right side with his left side and arm on a slope in a ditch, had been enslaved. Examination of the skeleton shows the man led a physically demanding life, but his cause of death is unknown. In particular, the growth of a bony spur on an upper leg bone may have been the result of a healed injury from a fall or a blow, or repeated activity. Team member Michael Marshall suggests the expensive shackles may have been left on the body as a symbolic punishment to exert power. Some Roman sources indicate that the dead were restrained in order to keep them from rising and influencing the living. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Britannia. To read about the remains of a man from Pompeii who performed repetitive physical labor, go to "More Vesuvius Victims."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Ancient Tax Time

Last Stand of the Hunter-Gatherers?

Letter from Australia

Digs & Discoveries

You Are How You Cook

After the Fall

Consider the Craniums

Ship of Ivory

Money Talks

Heads of the Family

Mistaken Identity

Beast Masters

Swan Songs

A Welsh Ancestor

Artemis, Apollo, and Friends

A Twin Burial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Chumash currency, resisting the Russians in Alaska, conversing with Osiris, and an Aztec golden eagle

Artifact

In tune with the times

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America