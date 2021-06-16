9,000-Year-Old Obsidian Tools Recovered from Great Lake

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

ARLINGTON, TEXAS—According to a statement released by the University of Texas at Arlington, 9,000-year-old tools made from obsidian quarried in central Oregon have been found some 2,000 miles away at an undisturbed archaeological site now submerged in Lake Huron. Researcher Ashley Lemke said the sharp edges on the small pieces of volcanic glass may have been used by caribou hunters at the end of the last Ice Age, when water levels were much lower. These flakes are the farthest east that western obsidian has been found, she added. For more on the underwater archaeology of Lake Huron, go to "Shipwreck Alley."