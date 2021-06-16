search
1,000-Year-Old Chicken Egg Found in Israel

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Israel EggYAVNE, ISRAEL—According to a statement released by The Friends of the Israel Antiquities Authority, a chicken egg was recovered from a cesspit in central Israel by a team of researchers led by Elie Haddad, Liat Nadav-Ziv, and Jon Seligman. The human waste in the cesspit, which has been dated to the Islamic period, some 1,000 years ago, is thought to have cushioned and preserved the egg. Poultry expert Lee Perry Gal said much of the contents of the egg had leaked out of a crack in its bottom, but the yolk that remained will be analyzed. The egg has been restored by conservationist Ilan Naor. To read about Islamic-era coins discovered in Jerusalem's Western Wall Plaza, go to "Money Talks."

