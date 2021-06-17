search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Study Suggests Neanderthals and Modern Humans Met in Israel

Thursday, June 17, 2021

Israel Flint PointREHOVOT, ISRAEL—According to a statement released by The Friends of the Israel Antiquities Authority, Elisabetta Boaretto of the Weizmann Institute of Science and Omry Barzilai of the Israel Antiquities Authority have developed a new chronology for the occupation of the Boker Tachtit site, which is located in southern Israel’s Negev Desert. The study suggests that modern humans, as represented by the Emiran culture, and Neanderthals, as represented by the late Mousterian culture, crossed paths at the site some 50,000 years ago. Barzilai explained that the region would have been the edge of the areas inhabited by modern humans, who were centered in Africa, and Neanderthals, who lived in Europe and central Asia. Previous genetic studies have detected the mixing of the two populations. To read about Gaza wine production in the Negev during the Byzantine period, go to "Alcohol Through the Ages: Desert Wine."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Ugarit Archives

Letter from Alaska

Digs & Discoveries

A Challenging World

The Spider's on the Wall

Mirror, Mirror

Return to Sender

The Copper Standard

Red Carpet Treatment

Buddhist Retreat

Tubman's Training Ground

Anchors Aweigh

In the Anatolian Arena

Lost Egyptian City

Laws of the Land

Bathing at the Bar

Off the Grid

Around the World

Ancient Australian multi-tools, Africa’s oldest house, Neanderthal hygiene, and Viking warrior bedding

Artifact

All wonders great and small

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America