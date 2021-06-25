search
Submerged Neolithic Settlement Discovered Near Croatia

Friday, June 25, 2021

Croatia Underwater SiteLUMBARDA, CROATIA—Reuters reports that traces of a 6,000-year-old settlement have been discovered off the coast of Croatia by a team of researchers led by archaeologist Mate Parica of the University of Zadar. The site, initially spotted with satellite images, is thought to have been on an islet that was connected to the island of Korcula by a narrow strip of land when water levels were lower, Parica explained. Diving on the site, the researchers found stone walls that once surrounded the settlement, tools, ceramics, and flint knives. “The fortunate thing is that this area, unlike most parts of the Mediterranean, is safe from big waves as many islands protect the coast,” Parica said. “That certainly helped preserve the site from natural destruction.” To read about hunting in Neolithic Croatia, go to "World Roundup: Croatia."

