search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Possible Image of Roman God Unearthed at Vindolanda

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Vindolanda Horseman Relief

NORTHUMBERLAND, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that two volunteers discovered a piece of sandstone carved with an image of a donkey or horse and a naked man holding a spear at Vindolanda, a Roman fort along Hadiran’s Wall in northern England. The carving, which measures about 12 inches long and six inches wide, was found near a fourth-century A.D. cavalry barrack and may depict the god Mars or Mercury. Archaeologist Marta Alberti explained that Mars, the god of war, is often shown carrying a spear in his left arm, while the two almost circular features near his head resemble the wings attributed to Mercury, the god of travel. “Horses and donkeys are also often associated with Mercury as a protector of travelers,” she added. To read about first-century A.D. writing tablets unearthed at Vindolanda, go to "Commander's Orders."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Ugarit Archives

Letter from Alaska

Digs & Discoveries

A Challenging World

The Spider's on the Wall

Mirror, Mirror

Return to Sender

The Copper Standard

Red Carpet Treatment

Buddhist Retreat

Tubman's Training Ground

Anchors Aweigh

In the Anatolian Arena

Lost Egyptian City

Laws of the Land

Bathing at the Bar

Off the Grid

Around the World

Ancient Australian multi-tools, Africa’s oldest house, Neanderthal hygiene, and Viking warrior bedding

Artifact

All wonders great and small

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America