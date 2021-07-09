Traces of Thracian Tower Found in Bulgaria

Friday, July 9, 2021

BURGAS, BULGARIA—The Sofia Globe reports that defensive structures, coins, ornaments, and amphora seals have been uncovered on Cape Chiroza, along Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast, by archaeologists from the country’s National History Museum and the Regional History Museum Burgas. The structures include the foundations of an enclosure wall, a massive tower, and a wide ditch that may have been used in rituals in addition to acting as a means of defense. Fragments of Thracian pottery and pottery imported from the area of the city of Pergamum, which is located in Anatolia, were also recovered. The pottery and coins found at the site date it to the first century B.C. To read about a Roman oil vessel found in a Thracian grave in Bulgaria, go to "Bath Buddy."