19th-Century Road Found at Civil War Battlefield Cemetery

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Virginia Brick CulvertFREDRICKSBURG, VIRGINIA—A road and a brick-lined culvert have been discovered in northern Virginia’s Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County Battlefields National Military Park by researchers from Northeast Archaeological Resources Program, according to a Charlotte Observer report. The archaeologists had been looking for unmarked graves at a Civil War battlefield cemetery with ground-penetrating radar when they detected the structures. The road, or large path, may have been intended to lead to a monument that was proposed when the cemetery was designed but never installed. To read about excavations of a row house that was destroyed during the Battle of Fredericksburg in 1862, go to "World Roundup: Virginia."

