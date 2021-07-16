Viking-Era Coins Discovered on Isle of Man

Friday, July 16, 2021

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN—BBC News reports that a cache of silver coins and pieces of arm bands were discovered by a metal detectorists in a field on the northern side of the Isle of Man. The 87 coins are about 1,000 years old and were minted in England, Dublin, Germany, and the Isle of Man. Coin specialist Kristin Bornholdt-Collins suggested that the coins’ owner may have added to the hoard over time. The 13 pieces of arm rings were also used as currency, she explained. To read about a 4,000-year-old jet necklace unearthed on the Isle of Man, go to "Jetting Across the British Isles."