search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Medieval Cave House Surveyed in Central England

Friday, July 16, 2021

England Cave HouseDERBYSHIRE, ENGLAND—CNN reports that a cave house in central England may date to the early ninth century. Researchers from the Royal Agricultural University (RAU) and Wessex Archaeology surveyed the Anchor Church Caves and found that the rooms cut from the sandstone have narrow doorways and windows resembling those found in Saxon architecture. Edmund Simons of RAU said that one of the rock-cut pillars is similar to one in a nearby Saxon crypt, making the cave one of the country’s oldest surviving domestic interiors. The rooms may have been home to St. Hardulph, who ruled Northumbria until A.D. 806 as King Eardwulf, he added. As a deposed king, Eardwulf lived as a hermit until his death in A.D. 830. The study also determined that the caves were eventually modified in the eighteenth century by local landowner Robert Burdett to accommodate fashionable dinner parties. To read about how a summer 2018 drought revealed the layout of a seventeenth-century garden on a Derbyshire estate, go to "The Marks of Time: Country House."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Ugarit Archives

Letter from Alaska

Digs & Discoveries

A Challenging World

The Spider's on the Wall

Mirror, Mirror

Return to Sender

The Copper Standard

Red Carpet Treatment

Buddhist Retreat

Tubman's Training Ground

Anchors Aweigh

In the Anatolian Arena

Lost Egyptian City

Laws of the Land

Bathing at the Bar

Off the Grid

Around the World

Ancient Australian multi-tools, Africa’s oldest house, Neanderthal hygiene, and Viking warrior bedding

Artifact

All wonders great and small

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America