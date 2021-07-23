search
Sonar Survey Detects Underwater Roman Structures in Venice

Friday, July 23, 2021

VENICE, ITALY—ANSA reports that possible traces of a Roman road and dock were found during a survey of Venice conducted by researchers from Italy’s National Research Center and IUAV University. “We carried out the mapping with sonar because we wanted to study the morphology of the canals in 3-D,” said geophysicist Fantina Madricardo of the National Research Center. The remains of the dock were found in an area of the lagoon known as the Treporti Channel. The Roman road, thought to have been paved with basalt, traveled along the lagoon’s now-submerged coastline to link the ancient city of Altinus and the area of the modern city of Chioggia, and perhaps a wider network of Roman roads in the Veneto region. To read about an ancient Roman amphitheater discovered in Turkey's ancient city of Mastaura, go to "In the Anatolian Arena."

Recent Issues


