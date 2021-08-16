search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Iron Age Idol Discovered in Western Ireland

Monday, August 16, 2021

Gortnacrannagh IdolCOUNTY ROSCOMMON, IRELAND—According to a report in the Irish Examiner, a 1,600-year-old wooden sculpture measuring about eight feet tall was recovered from a bog in western Ireland by archaeologists working ahead of a road construction project. Made from the split trunk of an oak tree, the figure has a small, human-shaped head on one end and several notches carved into its body. Animal bones and a ritual dagger were also found at the site, suggesting that the carving may have been part of a ritual sacrifice. Known as the Gortnacrannagh Idol, the carving is the largest of its kind found in Ireland to date. “It’s likely to be the image of a pagan deity,” said Eve Campbell of Archaeological Management Solutions. Such sculptures may have even been sacrificed in lieu of humans, added wood specialist Cathy Moore. The idol, which has been radiocarbon dated to between 252 and 413 A.D., is being conserved at University College Dublin and will eventually go on display at the National Museum of Ireland. For more on bogs in the British Isles, go to "Saving Northern Ireland's Noble Bog."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Pursuit of Wellness

Letter from Scotland

Digs & Discoveries

Viking Fantasy Island

Kaleidoscopic Walls

For Eternity

Maryland's First Fort

Snake Guide

Man of the Moment

Kiwi Colonists

Leisure Seekers

Neanderthal Hearing

Head of State

A Twisted Hoard

Crowning Glory

Herodian Hangout

Off the Grid

Around the World

Maya city parks, Paleoindian obsidian traders, Çatalhöyük smoke alarm, and a shark attack in Japan

Artifact

Putting a finger on fate

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America