search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Well-Preserved Human Remains Discovered in Pompeii Tomb

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Pompeii Marcus Venerius Secundio TombPOMPEII, ITALY—Live Science reports that well-preserved human remains have been recovered from an alcove with an arched ceiling within a masonry tomb at the Porta Sarno necropolis, which is located outside the walls of Pompeii. The skeleton was partially mummified and retains close-cropped hair and an ear. Two funerary urns were also found. Traces of paint suggest the tomb had been decorated with images of green plants on a blue background. An inscription at the site revealed that the tomb belonged to Marcus Venerius Secundio, who served at the temple of Venus as a slave before he became a priest of the imperial cult of Augustus and eventually died in his 60s. The inscription also said that Secundio conducted rituals in Latin and Greek. Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, said this is the first direct evidence that Greek performances were held in the cosmopolitan city. Llorenç Alapont of the University of Valencia added that it is not clear if the mummification was intentional. During the Roman period, most Pompeiians were cremated, he explained. To read about the remains of two men killed by Vesuvius' eruption that were recently unearthed at a villa near Pompeii, go to "More Vesuvius Victims."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Pursuit of Wellness

Letter from Scotland

Digs & Discoveries

Viking Fantasy Island

Kaleidoscopic Walls

For Eternity

Maryland's First Fort

Snake Guide

Man of the Moment

Kiwi Colonists

Leisure Seekers

Neanderthal Hearing

Head of State

A Twisted Hoard

Crowning Glory

Herodian Hangout

Off the Grid

Around the World

Maya city parks, Paleoindian obsidian traders, Çatalhöyük smoke alarm, and a shark attack in Japan

Artifact

Putting a finger on fate

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America