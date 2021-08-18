search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Relief Depicting Greek and Persian Wars Unearthed in Turkey

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

BALIKESIR, TURKEY—The Anadolu Agency reports that a relief dated to the fifth century B.C. has been discovered in northwestern Turkey at the ancient city of Daskyleion by archaeologists led by Kaan İren of Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University. The relief depicts Greek soldiers under the hooves of Persian warhorses. “We think these reliefs were probably made for propaganda purposes during the wars,” İren said. The excavation team has also uncovered a stone and mudbrick wall dated to the eighth century B.C. at the site. This section of wall, thought to have been built by the Phrygians, measures about 13 feet tall, 130 feet long, and 16 feet wide. İren thinks the wall once stood more than 20 feet tall. To read about another recent discovery from Daskyleion, go to "Who Is That Masked God?"

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Pursuit of Wellness

Letter from Scotland

Digs & Discoveries

Viking Fantasy Island

Kaleidoscopic Walls

For Eternity

Maryland's First Fort

Snake Guide

Man of the Moment

Kiwi Colonists

Leisure Seekers

Neanderthal Hearing

Head of State

A Twisted Hoard

Crowning Glory

Herodian Hangout

Off the Grid

Around the World

Maya city parks, Paleoindian obsidian traders, Çatalhöyük smoke alarm, and a shark attack in Japan

Artifact

Putting a finger on fate

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America